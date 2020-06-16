Global  
 

New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing
New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of her killing.

In his interview, Walker recounts multiple knocks and no response upon him and Taylor asking, “who is it?” Conflictingly, Mattingly claims the police identified themselves after repeatedly banging on the door.

Walker also told investigators that after telling an officer he had not been hit, the officer responded, “That’s unfortunate.” No arrests have been made in connection with Taylor’s death, which occurred over four months ago.

