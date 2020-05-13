Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO

Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO

Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said on Friday that an outbreak of pneumonia in Kazakhstan, reported to be highly lethal, was "certainly on our radar."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Republic in Central Asia and Eastern Europe

Coronavirus: Kazakhstan denies 'unknown pneumonia' outbreak

 The country faces accusations Covid-19 is being diagnosed as pneumonia to lower rates.
BBC News

Chinese officials warn of 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than coronavirus

 (CNN)A new "unknown pneumonia" that is potentially deadlier than the novel coronavirus has reportedly killed more than 1,700 people this year in the Central..
WorldNews

Kazakh ex-president recovers from COVID-19

 ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in...
WorldNews

Patokh Chodiev Cleared By Belgian Parliamentary Inquiry

 Patokh Chodiev, the Kazakh billionaire, has been cleared of allegations that he may have inappropriately obtained Belgian citizenship and influenced the..
WorldNews

Michael J. Ryan (doctor) Michael J. Ryan (doctor) Irish doctor and Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme

WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon [Video]

WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon

The World Health Organization issued a warning on Monday to countries that are flattening their COVID-19 curve. It said countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an “immediate second peak” if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak. Reuters reports WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan said at an online briefing that he world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19 [Video]

WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19

A World Health Organisation official has warned against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, following President Donald Trump's claim on May 19 that he was taking the drug. Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, noted that health authorities – including the US Food and Drug Administration – have issued warnings about the drug's potentially lethal side effects. There is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective for treating Covid-19. Dr Ryan said: "Warnings have been issued by many authorities regarding the potential side effects of the drug, and many countries have limited its use to that of clinical trials, or during clinical trials, or under the supervision of clinicians in a hospital setting. That's specifically for Covid-19 because of a number of potential side effects that have occurred and could occur."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says [Video]

COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says

According to Doctor Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO's health emergencies program, coronavirus could join the ranks of diseases that pop up annually.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published
WHO: We should not be waiting to see if opening of lockdowns has worked by counting bodies in morgues [Video]

WHO: We should not be waiting to see if opening of lockdowns has worked by counting bodies in morgues

Dr Mike Ryan, of the World Health Organisation (WHO), tells a press conference: “We should not be waiting to see if opening of lockdowns has worked by counting bodies in morgues. “I don't think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

WHO launds Dharavi model's success, says it shows COVID-19 can still be brought back under control

 WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of Dharavi in Mumbai during a media briefing on Friday.
DNA

WHO lauds Dharavi model's success in breaking COVID-19 transmission chain

 WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of Dharavi in Mumbai during a media briefing on Friday.
DNA

WHO says airborne Covid transmission a concern but droplets appear dominant

 Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the Covid-19 pandemic at the WHO, said on Friday that airborne transmission of the new coronavirus had always been a..
IndiaTimes
WHO to set up probe into virus origin [Video]

WHO to set up probe into virus origin

An advance team from the World Health Organization (WHO) has left for China to organize an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus which sparked the global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this