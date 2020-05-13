Pneumonia in Kazakhstan 'on our radar': WHO

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kazakhstan Republic in Central Asia and Eastern Europe
Coronavirus: Kazakhstan denies 'unknown pneumonia' outbreakThe country faces accusations Covid-19 is being diagnosed as pneumonia to lower rates.
BBC News
Chinese officials warn of 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan that is deadlier than coronavirus(CNN)A new "unknown pneumonia" that is potentially deadlier than the novel coronavirus has reportedly killed more than 1,700 people this year in the Central..
WorldNews
Kazakh ex-president recovers from COVID-19ALMATY (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in...
WorldNews
Patokh Chodiev Cleared By Belgian Parliamentary InquiryPatokh Chodiev, the Kazakh billionaire, has been cleared of allegations that he may have inappropriately obtained Belgian citizenship and influenced the..
WorldNews
Michael J. Ryan (doctor) Irish doctor and Chief Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme
WHO Warns World Could See A Pandemic Second Wave If Countries Re-Open Too Soon
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
COVID-19 May 'Never Go Away,' Leading WHO Official Says
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published
WHO: We should not be waiting to see if opening of lockdowns has worked by counting bodies in morgues
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
WHO launds Dharavi model's success, says it shows COVID-19 can still be brought back under controlWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of Dharavi in Mumbai during a media briefing on Friday.
DNA
WHO lauds Dharavi model's success in breaking COVID-19 transmission chainWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of Dharavi in Mumbai during a media briefing on Friday.
DNA
WHO says airborne Covid transmission a concern but droplets appear dominantMaria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the Covid-19 pandemic at the WHO, said on Friday that airborne transmission of the new coronavirus had always been a..
IndiaTimes
WHO to set up probe into virus origin
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this