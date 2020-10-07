Tech Byte - 7-10-20

Morning, with bryan anderson, and meteorologist dylan robichaud."

Now the the hot ticket item during the covid-19 pandemic.

Personal computers.

Millions of them sold since april because so many people are working from home.

Abc's kenneth moton also reports on how you can score a cool thousand bucks just for playing animal crossings.

In today's tech bytes... soaring p-c sales.

((vo)) personal computers were big sellers between april and june - largely because of so many people working from home.

Analysts say up to 72-million p-c's were shipped worldwide during that time.

Lenovo and h-p were the top sellers.

((kenneth vo)) next, what could be trouble for quibi.

The short- form video platform debuted in april - when over 900- thousand users signed up for a three- month free trial.

But only about eight percent of them reportedly became paying subscribers.

Quibi hasn't said how many 'actual' paying users it has.

((kenneth vo)) finally, you can be paid for playing "animal crossing: