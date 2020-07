Plus, Summer Walker is back with her sultry EP, 'Life on Earth' and Katy Perry has gifted us with the title track to her upcoming album, "Smile."

The first posthumous album 'Legends Never Die' from Juice WRLD has arrived.

First Stream (07/10/20): New Music From Juice WRLD, Katy Perry, Summer Walker, Kid Cudi & Eminem | Billboard

On this week's First Stream, Juice WRLD’s posthumous album is full of heartfelt moments, Summer...