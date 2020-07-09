WEB EXTRA: Caught On Camera Lightning Strike Near Oklahoma Trooper
Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared this video of a lightning strike that came dangerously close to a trooper on duty July 2.
The trooper was out of his cruiser to help after equipment fell off a trailer, according to the department.
