WEB EXTRA: Coronavirus and Public Pools and Beaches
Headed to a public beach or pool this summer but worried about the coronavirus pandemic?
The CDC recommends these steps to help you stay safe when you go to swim or relax.
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day July 10Record COVID-19 death tolls in some states, the search for a missing actress continues, and the Big Ten goes conference-only for the fall.
Newport Beach Closes City Hall As Orange County Coronavirus Cases SurgeNewport Beach City Hall will be closed to the public starting Monday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, officials said Thursday.
Fake red curbs take away public parking near beachesFake red curbs take away public parking near beaches.