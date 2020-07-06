Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus .

Their experiences were very different.

Tom Hanks, to 'The Guardian' Idris Elba Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, tested positive for the virus while staying in New Mexico on March 16.

Idris Elba, via Twitter The actor has since returned to London and has been inspired to start a U.N.

Coronavirus fund for poor farmers.

Prince Charles The 71-year-old English prince tested positive for coronavirus in March and suffered mildly with the condition during his quarantine at Balmoral Castle.

Clarence House, via statement Pink Pink and her son, Jameson, battled the virus at home after testing positive.

She later donated $1 million to health charities to help fight COVID-19.

Pink, via NBC News Novak Djokovic The world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, and his wife both tested positive in June after Djokovic organized and took part in the Adria tour.

Djokovic’s tournament led to three tennis players being infected.

He has since apologized for organizing the tournament.