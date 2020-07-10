Global  
 

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event.

According to Unanue, the United States is “truly blessed” to have Trump leading the nation.

Robert Unanue, via HuffPost His remarks sparked online backlash, with many people referencing Trump’s history of racist rhetoric towards the Hispanic community.

#Goyaway and #BoycottGoya became trending topics on Twitter.

Among those voicing their intention to boycott were Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

AOC, via Twitter Julián Castro, via Twitter Chrissy Teigen, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Leguizamo have also pledged to boycott the brand.

