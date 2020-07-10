Philadelphia City Officials Say Homeless Encampment On Ben Franklin Parkway Needs To Go

Logan Square Residents Express Frustration Over Homeless EncampmentNeighbors say their lives have been altered and they fear for their health and safety.
Philadelphia Officials Would Like Residents To Stop Calling 311 To Report Trash Collection DelaysPhiladelphia officials would like residents to stop calling 311 to report trash delays. Trash collection remains two to four days behind, a city spokesperson told CBS3 on Friday. Katie Johnston..
Plans To Dismantle Homeless Encampment On Benjamin Franklin Parkway On HoldNatasha Brown reports.