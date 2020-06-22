Tropical Storm Fay rocks small Pennsylvania town
Tropical Storm Fay rocks Brookhaven, Pennsylvania with heavy rains and strong winds on Friday (June 10).
Coastal town in Delaware submerged during flooding from Tropical Storm FayFlooding caused by Tropical Storm Fay struck the community of Fenwick Island, Delaware today (July 10).
Footage from the area shows the coastal highway and town streets all inundated with rising..
Lightning Strike Scarily Close During Heavy StormOccurred on June 19, 2020 / Corry, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "This was during a big storm that passed through our small rural town. I was just recording the heavy rain and flood when out of..