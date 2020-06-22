Global  
 

Tropical Storm Fay rocks small Pennsylvania town
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Tropical Storm Fay rocks Brookhaven, Pennsylvania with heavy rains and strong winds on Friday (June 10).

Coastal town in Delaware submerged during flooding from Tropical Storm Fay [Video]

Coastal town in Delaware submerged during flooding from Tropical Storm Fay

Flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fay struck the community of Fenwick Island, Delaware today (July 10). Footage from the area shows the coastal highway and town streets all inundated with rising..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:59Published
Lightning Strike Scarily Close During Heavy Storm [Video]

Lightning Strike Scarily Close During Heavy Storm

Occurred on June 19, 2020 / Corry, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "This was during a big storm that passed through our small rural town. I was just recording the heavy rain and flood when out of..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:14Published