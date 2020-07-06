HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:15s - Published 24 seconds ago HBO Max and Matt Reeves Team Up for 'The Batman' TV Spinoff | THR News The untitled police drama will be set in the same universe as the forthcoming feature film starring Robert Pattinson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend