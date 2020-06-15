Marcelo to miss Real Madrid's La Liga title run-in

|
Marcelo (footballer, born 1988) Brazilian footballer
Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:25Published
Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:05Published
Real return with convincing win over Eibar
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:40Published
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top fourSevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews
Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real MadridBarcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a..
WorldNews
Suarez gives Barcelona victory and relegates city rivals EspanyolBarcelona keep alive their hopes of winning La Liga with a victory over Espanyol at Nou Camp that also relegated the visitors.
BBC News
Barcelona 'unlikely' to sign NeymarNeymar's proposed return to Barcelona has essentially been ruled out by club president Josep Bartomeu, who says the transfer market will be negatively impacted..
WorldNews
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Champions League: Quarter-final draw
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finalsManchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News
Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon with win over Real MadridManchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News
Man City to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium as Uefa confirms second-leg plansManchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News
