NBA's Mayo Clinic Study Could Provide Model to Return to Business Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 minutes ago NBA's Mayo Clinic Study Could Provide Model to Return to Business As the NBA gears up to resume gameplay in Orlando, Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, consultant of infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic, said the league could be a model for other sports and business to return to operations as we fight against coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Melissa @bridget_joy_ In the studies? Not sure it addressed that. I know Mayo Clinic did a study about prayer years ago. Yo… https://t.co/wV0EJXOtCR 5 days ago