Charlie Daniels Funeral Part 2 Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 45:45s - Published 5 minutes ago Family, friends and community members remember Charlie Daniels at his funeral. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this husky mom ❤️ @kilmeade @TeamCavuto @FoxNews Charlie Daniels funeral was held today I just got through watching part of it on Fac… https://t.co/XprfEGDJNU 4 hours ago Priscilla Newell . Beautiful poem written by Charlie Daniels on his way 2 Ronnie Van Zant's funeral. It was carved on2 a bench that… https://t.co/jg2Eci2C1Y 4 days ago