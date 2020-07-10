Global  
 

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s
Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Transgender 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model The upcoming issue is out on July 21.

The 23-year-old from Brazil has been named a 'Rookie' for this year's issue.

Valentina Sampaio, via Instagram In an essay on the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit website, the model expressed her gratitude.

She thanked the magazine for seeing, respecting and understanding her for who she is.

Sampaio has been making waves in the modeling industry since 2017 when she covered 'Vogue' Paris, German and Brasil.

She is also Victoria Secret's first openly transgender model and has worked with Dior and Marc Jacobs.

