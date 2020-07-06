Global  
 

Boston Extends Moratorium On Public Housing Evictions Through End Of Year
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Boston Extends Moratorium On Public Housing Evictions Through End Of Year
Mayor Marty Walsh said people shouldn't lose their homes in extraordinary times.
