The COVID-19 testing is part of the updated safety measures for CU.



Related videos from verified sources Stop The Spread Testing Sites Launch In Massachusetts's Hardest Hit Communities



WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:17 Published 16 minutes ago Free COVID-19 testing today



You can get tested for COVID-19 at Cortney Junior High School. It's free and there is no appointment necessary. There are 400 tests available, and the testing is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Testing is.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published 7 hours ago WBZ News Update For July 10



Wet Weekend Weather; Coronavirus Cases In MA Hold Steady; Free Testing In 8 Hard-Hit Communities; Duxbury Baseball Halted Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:45 Published 9 hours ago