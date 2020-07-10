Global  
 

Trump campaign postpones rally, blames tropical storm
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Trump campaign postpones rally, blames tropical storm

Trump campaign postpones rally, blames tropical storm

President Trump announced he was postponing a planned rally for Saturday evening in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, because of a tropical storm is threatening the area.

THE PRESIDENT’S CAMPAIGN CALLEDOFF THE RALLY ANYWAY.THE PRESIDENT’S CAMPAIGN ISPUTTING OFF ITS MUCH-HYPED RALLYIN PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE,CITING SAFETY REASONS BECAUSE OFTROPICAL STORM FAY.SOME GLAD TO HEAR IT.




Trump postpones New Hampshire campaign rally, citing Tropical Storm Fay

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the postponement of the New Hampshire rally on...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •TIME



