Harris disappointed by 'soft' penalty Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:35s - Published 5 minutes ago Harris disappointed by 'soft' penalty Cardiff manager Neil Harris was disappointed with the decision to award Fulham a first-half penalty during their 2-0 defeat to the London side but admits that Scott Parker's side edged the game and deserved the win. 0

