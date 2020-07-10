Mask shortage in Kentucky as mandate goes into effect

In the river city.

Turning to the bluegrass --- with the new mask mandate in kentucky --- comes an increase need for masks from those living and working in the bluegrass state.

44news reporter marisa patwa --- is in henderson --- where business owners are running out of mask to sell it just a bit after five and the new mask mandate in kentucky meaning if youe inside a business or outside and can maintain that six feet of physical distance wear a mask.

And businesses selling masks the urgency in stocking up.

"we're ordering -- every day.

We got more coming in today -- more coming in monday."

Like this boutique in henderson which ran out of masks just hours after the mandate "we are actually getting the gators -- the ones that come around your neck and you just pull up and we are starting to see some of our vendors run low on them."

Although children under the age of five aren required to wear a mask increase in parents purchasing them for their kids.

"children masks have been a big hit."

While other store owners ordering in masks for the first time to entice customers.

"we're trying to keep up with what the governor has said about that they would prefer us to wear a mask."

Several kentuckians 44news spoke with are angry about the new mandate already made phone calls to the governors office - while others think it should have already been in place considering how everything is now on and i think people that are needing or having health issues were protecting them plus wee protecting ourselves?

And while the new mask mandate is set to be in effect for the next thirty days problems are exempt from following the order.

Reporting in henderson marisa patwa