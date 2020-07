Coronavirus doesn't deter work of Susan G. Komen Florida

Komen Florida said the need for their work has never been greater.

CASES CONTINUE TO CLIMB INSOUTH FLORIDA.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVES SABIRAH RAYFORDSPOKE WITH THE ORGANIZATIOABOUT HOW IT IS HELPING BREASTCANCER PATIENTS THROUGH THDIFFICULT TIME.FOR SUZANNE HER BREAST CANCERDIAGNOSIS WAS SOMETHING SHEWASN“UNFORTUNATELY I WAS ONE OFTHOSE WOMEN WHOPROCRASTINATED” BY NOVEMBERSHE HAD STAGE THREE BREASTCANCER.“WHEN YOU DONINSURANCE ITTIME WHEN YOUI WAS SCRAMBLING TRYING TOFIND ALTERNATE RESOURCES.

IAN INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR SO IDIDNINCOME” A FEW MONTHS LATERSHE WAS DEALING WITH CANCERAND A GLOBAL PANDEMIC.“AS ASINGLE WOMAN IT WAS VERYDIFFICULT TO DEAL WITH THEHASSLE AND THE STRUGGLE ANDTHE COORDINATING OF THE CAREOF CANCER” THATMICHELE GOLDBERG COMES IN&SHEBETHESDA WOMENIN BOYNTON BEACH.“SET UPTHEIR APPOINTMENT GET THEMPRE-REGISTERED, DO EVERYTHINGHERE SO THAT THE PATIENTDOESNWONDERING WHAT THE NEXT STEPIS” SHE SAYS COVID-19 HASNCHANGED THAT..

SHE WANTSPEOPLE TO KNOW THEY ARE TAKINGPRECAUTIONS TO KEEP PATIENTSSAFE.“TAKING CARE OF YOURHEALTH GETTING SCREENED, DOINGDIAGNOSTIC IMAGING, BIOPSIES,WHATEVER, ITVERY IMPORTANT” KATE WATT THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF SUSAN GKOMEN FLORIDA AGREES AND SAYSTHEIR PHONES ARE RINGINGNON-STOP.“THEREWE ARE GETTING FROM WOMEN ANDMEN WHO FEEL ISOLATED” WATTSAYS THEY ARE STILL OFFERINGTREATMENT ASSISTANCE AND EVENFOOD DURING THIS DIFFICUTIME, BUT THEY TOO NEED HELP“OUR BIGGEST NEED RIGHT NOW ISFUNDING FOR OUR TREATMENTASSISTANCE PROGRAM.

SO WHEN WEGET THAT CALL FOR HELP WE HAVETHE RESOURCES TO HELP PEOPLEWHO NEED IT” REPORTING INPALM BEACH COUNTY, SABIRAHRAYFORD, WPTV NEWS CHANNEL5.THANKS FOR JOINING US THISHOUR.

THE NEWS CONTINUES ONW-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL FI