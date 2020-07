Shorewood's indoor mask mandate is now in effect

STARTING TODAY... AND RUNNINGUNTIL JANUARY... MASKS AREREQUIRED INSIDE PUBLICBUILDINGS IN SHOREWOOD.BENJORDAN HAS SOME EARLY REACTIONFROM BUSINESSES AND PEOPLE WHOLIVE IN THE VILLAGE:(BEN LL-PKG)Ben Jordan - TMJ4NewsUNLESS YOU ARE ACTIVELYEATING OR DRINKING - ANYONE 4YEARS OR OLD IS NOW REQUIREDTO WEAR A FACEMASK INSIDESHOREWOOD BUSINESSES.(PKG)WHETHER YOU'RE GOING TO THEGROCERY STORE - BANK -RESTAURANT OR COFFEE SHOP INSHOREWOOD - FACE MASKS MUST BEWORN TO RECEIVE SERVICE.RONALD SIMS THINKS IT'S A GOODTHING.Ronald Sims - Coffeecustome{8:2} "It's goingto hopefully cut back on thenumber of people that getinfected."STONE CREEK MANAGERBUDDY GARCZYNSKI SAYS HISEMPLOYEES HAVE BEEN REQUIREDTO WEAR MASKS EVER SINCE THISLOCATION ON OAKLAND REOPENEDMONTHS AGO - NOW CUSTOMERSWILL BE KINDLY REMINDED TO DOTHE SAME.Buddy Garczynski -Stone Creek Manager (Gar-shin-ski{4:0} "Personallyas an asthmatic, I doappreciate when people come inwith masks on as this virusaffects me a lot."JESSICACARPENTER IS THE VILLAGETRUSTEE BEHIND THE INITIATIVE.Jessica Carpenter - ShorewoodVillage Truste{31:2} "Ourbusinesses were actually oneof the initial people orinitial parts of our communitythat were asking for it.

Theywanted a way to be able toenforce a mask mandate withoutthem being the bad guy."THEPROPOSAL UNANIMOUSLY PASSEDTHE VILLAGE BOARD THIS WEEK -BUT NOT WITHOUT SOMEOPPOSITION FROM RESIDENTS.Carpente{31:0} "It is notabout you, it is about others.You are protecting others fromyour own, from continuing tospread the virus."CARPENTERSAYS ENFORCEMENT WILL BETHROUGH AN EDUCATIONALAPPROACH.

THOSE IN NON-COMPLIANCE AREN'T AT RISK OFGETTING A FINE - RATHER - IFSOMEONE IS REPORTED TO THEVILLAGE - THEY WILL RECEIVE AWARNING IN THE MAIL.MILWAUKEEBRAT HOUSE OWNER ANDREW(FRAH-NICK) SAYS CUSTOMERSWILL BE PROVIDED FREEDISPOSABLE MASKS.Andrew Fronek- Milwaukee Brat House Owner{58:1} "The last thing thatany of us want is forbusinesses to have to closeagain and for another Stay atHome order to go into place.ULTIMATELY, (FRAH-NICK)BELIEVES MORE CUSTOMERS WILLFEEL COMFORTABLE DINING IN.(BEN TAG)ANYTIME SOMEONE ISWITHIN 6 FEET OF OTHERSOUTSIDE - FACE MASKS AREENCOURAGED IN SHOREWOOD BUTTHEY ARE NOT REQUIRED AT THISTIME.

Reporting on Oakland,Ben Jordan, TMJ4 News.