De Blasio Says ‘We Have To Do Better’ To Stop Shootings, New Grassroots Approach Will Debut This Weekend In Harlem Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published 7 minutes ago De Blasio Says ‘We Have To Do Better’ To Stop Shootings, New Grassroots Approach Will Debut This Weekend In Harlem With gun violence soaring to record levels throughout the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled a plan to curb gunplay in at least one community – Harlem. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. 0

