Highway 95 near Riggins to remain closed after boulders came down overnight Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Highway 95 near Riggins to remain closed after boulders came down overnight Highway 95 south of Riggins will remain closed after massive boulders came down overnight. The slope above the highway remains too unstable for traffic or rock removal crews to be in the area. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Karen Lehr Highway 95 near Riggins to remain closed after boulders came down overnight https://t.co/nEkPKXI4Dq 5 hours ago Mark Sparling RT @IdahoNews6: Highway 95 near Riggins to remain closed after boulders came down overnight https://t.co/aTG1JFNFs5 https://t.co/B3qKWctAHt 5 hours ago Idaho News 6 Highway 95 near Riggins to remain closed after boulders came down overnight https://t.co/aTG1JFNFs5 https://t.co/B3qKWctAHt 6 hours ago Big Country News US95 NEAR RIGGINS TO REMAIN CLOSED THROUGH SUNDAY DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS RIGGINS - According to the Idaho Transpor… https://t.co/xiZW9Dc8Jv 5 days ago