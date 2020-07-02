'Big 10' Mayors Ask Governor For State Mask Order

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin was live outside Huntsville City Hall where she asked local leaders about their discussions with Governor Kay Ivey on seeing statewide mandates.

Today mayor tommy battle told us the big 10 mayor group in alabama that he's apart of have asked kay ivey for a statewide mandate for masking..

But it could be awhile before that happens.

Take a listen battle "as i have always said we have 110,000 thousand people come into the city of huntsville that work everyday.

Then they go out to a 16 county a day area across north alabama.

We need to make sure this is a consistent rule that happens.

" battle "there is 5 or 6 of us already with masking or face covering ordinances or face covering ordinances in the state.

We're covering a good section of the state.

We've asked the governor to look at this and i think the governor is seriously looking at it."

Landers, "our state health officer reviews information and date and provides information to the governor.

A number of options to the governor to exercise related to the response in this pandemic.

We do know the governor has a number of other issues she has to weigh in making decisions as in any potential state wide activity."

Landers didn't say what issues governor kay ivey is weighing when it comes to a statewide masking mandate..

I also asked battle what the next steps would be if madison county's new mandatory masking ordinance doesn't get the number of cases to stop rising so rapidly.

Battle "we work in conjuction with our healthcare partners, the alabama department of public health, huntsville hospital, crestwood hospital, as we said it's probably going to be 12 to 14 days before we see the full effect of masking.

We will run that and watch those numbers.

And as we watch those numbers we will look to see if there are some other things that we need to do or if we are in the right place.

We are going to continue to monitor and we will react as we see what the numbers do."

The mayor didn't elaborate on what "other things" would be considered and i wasn't given the opportunity to ask.

