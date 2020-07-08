School Plan Could Change Before First Day

WAAY 31's Max Cohan joined live from Jackson County with the Superintendent's response to parents questions for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent' s response.... the district's guide for reopening explains that masks for students are encouraged but not required and details student options to go with the traditional and blended learning or remote....but online many parents questioned if there would be changes to the districts attendance policy.

"if they attend school and they get sick or whatever, they go home.

They're still gonna be able to do the work from home for a few days or whatever through internet action through our chromebooks."

Jackson county schools superintendent kevin dukes says the district won't make any changes to its attendance policy due to the fact that students should be able to complete their work from wherever they are.

Though he added things are more flexible now.

"the way it is now, if a child goes home they have to bring in a note when they come back.

But with our new traditional blended, they can go home and they're still able to do their work.

If a child has a dentist appointment or a doctors appointment, they can have their chromebook with them and still not miss out on anything."

With the start of the academic year less than a month away, dukes says his teachers are excited to see their students and get back to work.

Still, he acknowledges plans can change... "we're just keeping our eyes and ears open, and we understand that we may have to change something from day to day, but we are definitely looking and monitoring all of it closely and following the guidelines that we're supposed to be following."

Additionally, dukes said the district will be providing all students from pre-k through 12th grade with all the school supplies they need this year.

