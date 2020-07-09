Test your Mask

We've got a couple of easy tests to find out.

Is the mask you are wearing good enough?

The first official day of the mask mandate for hamilton county.

There are many different types of masks to choose from.

News 12's danielle moss talked to experts about what's the best mask to lower your chances of spreading covid-19.

According to a recent study done by florida atlantic university, when we cough, sneeze, or even talk, larger airborne droplets containing virus can travel .

Usually up to about six feet.

But smaller particles called aerosols can go farther, and linger longer.

In some circumstances, those aerosols can travel more than 30 feet.

Each layer of protection helps, like this cloth mask that partially blocks an aerosol from a simulated cough.

Some reusable masks have a spot to insert a filter while some masks like the n95 mask have the filter built inside.

So how important is it to have a filter on or in your mask?

Dr. paul hendricks/hamilt on county health department.-"a lot of the filtering has more to do with layers.

A filter is an extra layer.

So, the more layers, the more protection."

Ipromo dot com used to sell branded material but covid-19, forced them to rebrand themselves.

Now, they sell and distribute p-p-e.

Leo friedman/ceo/fou nder ipromo.com-"we became one of the largest distributors of ppe in the united states."

Dan stand-"friedman says, that there are two ways to determine the quality of your mask.

First, light a lighter hold it to your mask and try to blow out the flame.

If it doesn't go out then that is the preferred mask to wear out in public."

The second test only requires a glass of water and your mask.

Leo friedman/ceo/fou nder ipromo.com-"you take that mask and you take a glass of water and you pour the water inside the mask, pour the water and water should not get through the mask.

Nothing should be dripping out and it shouldn't even get wet on the other side."

Friedman says that this is the best way to determine the quality of your mask.

The health department says that the more layers you have the more protected you will be.

Dr. paul hendricks/hamilt on county health department.-""we recommend at least two layers in a mask and if you add another layer whether it is a filter or cloth, you are just adding extra protection."

In chattanooga danielle moss news 12 now/ hamilton county health officials say the number