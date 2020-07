Bars in Las Vegas to close at midnight Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:00s - Published 6 minutes ago Bars in Las Vegas to close at midnight Bars in Las Vegas to close at midnight after Nevada Gov. Sisolak announced that bars that don't serve food would return to Phase 1. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOWN ONCE AGAIN.GOVERNOR SISOLAK IS TAKING ASTEP BACK ON HIS ROAD TORECOVERY PLAN--AS COVID CASESCONTINUE TO RISE IN THE SILVERSTATE.AT A PRESS CONFERENCE LASTNIGHT, SISOLAK QUOTEDINFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERTDOCTOR ANTHONY FAUCI - SAYINGCONGREGATING IN BARS IS ONE OFTHE MOST DANGEROUS THINGSPEOPLE CAN DO.FEDERAL OFFICIALS WARN THAT IFTHE STATE DOESN'T LOWER THENUMBER OF CASES SOON - WE COULDOVERWHELM HOSPITALS.WHEN YOU NEED A HOSPITAL ROOM,WHEN YOU NEED AN ICU ROOM, YOUNEED IT NOW.YOU NEED IT WHEN YOU'RE SICK.AND THESE CASES ARE SURGING ANDYOU CAN SEE THESE DASHBOARDSTHEY'RE GOING UP 40,50,60 ADAY.THE GOVERNOR'S DIRECTIVEIMPACTS BARS AND TAVERNS THATDO NOT SERVEFOOD..THAT INCLUDES BARS INSIDECASINOS..IT'S ONLY FOR CERTAIN COUNTIES- THOUGH CLARK COUNTY ANDWASHOE COUNTY ARE CERTAINLY ONTHE LIST.THE BAR SHUTDOWN GOES INTOEFFECT AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.LET'S GO TO 13 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST DANI BECKS







