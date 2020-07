Final steel beam added to FC Cincinnati's new stadium Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 days ago Final steel beam added to FC Cincinnati's new stadium Officials say construction of West End Stadium is on track for completion in time for the 2021 season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A BIG MILESTONE FOR A BIGPROJECT.CREWS HAVE BUILT THELAST STEEL BEAM -- THAT WILLFORM THE FRAME OF THE NEW FCCINCINNATISTADIUM!WE GOT A LOOK INSIDETHE TWO HUNDRED AND 50áMILLION DOLLAR WEST ENDSTADIUM THIS AFTERNOON.IT WILLBE HOLD TO HOLD 26-THOUSANDSCREAMING SOCCER FANS -- ALLCOVERED BY A CANOPY ROOF.THEEAST SIDE OF THE STADIUM WILLFEATURE A UNIQUE L-E-DLIGHTING DISPLAY.AND F-CCINCINNATI SUPERFANS WILLMARCH INTO THE STADIUM -- UP A30 FOOT GRAND STAIRCASE.as a kid from westwood, i'm ofcourse very proud of what thiswill mean for cincinnati as alegacy. This stadium willrepresent cincinnati on theworld stage in the globalsport ofsoccer.OFFICIALS SAYCONSTRUCTION IS ON TRACK-- ANDWILL OPEN AT THE START OF THE2021 SEAS





