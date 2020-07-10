Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:05s - Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb.

Jillian Kitchener has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

Giant sting rays swim past unsuspecting beachgoers

 Aerial footage from St. Petersburg, Florida shows a group of giant eagle rays cruising past swimmers.
USATODAY.com

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

 Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally. Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Quarantine ovah': Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King share first hug after negative COVID-19 test

 Oprah Winfrey celebrated the end of Gayle King's quarantine with a heartfelt hug to welcome King into her "Covid-free house" after testing negative.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Asylum centre criticised for lack of social distancing measures suffers outbreak of infections

 Exclusive: Hundreds of asylum seekers ordered not to leave facility after residents test positive for Covid-19
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this