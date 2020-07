COVID-19 survivor thanks his caregivers

AND LEROY COBBLE.

THIS IS APICTURE OF THEM AFTER LEROYCAME THROUGH THE FIGHT OF HISLIFE.

HE WAS ON AVENTILATOR AT ST.

ELIZABETHBECAUSE OF COVID 19.

BUTWITH THE HELP OF DOCTORS,NURSES AND THERAPISTS AT ST.E'S -- HE BEAT IT.

INTONIGHT'S ACT OF KINDNESS --HOW LEROY WENT BACK TO THEHOSPITAL -- TO SAY THANK YOUTO HIS CAREGIVERS.Hello ...how are you?

I'mvery good...I'm so glad to seeyou out of theventilator.

THIS IS áSOME OFTHE TEAMá WHO HELPED KEEPLEROY ALIVE -- AND WHO HELPEDHIM RECOVER.

ON THE FT.THOMAS CAMPUS -- THEY CAMEOUTSIDE TO SEE THEIR FORMERPATIENT IN A SOCIALLY-DISTANCED REUNION YESTERDAY.EVEN BEHIND THEIR MASKS -- YOUCOULD SEE IT WAS MOVING FORTHEM -- THEY WERE ALLGENUINELY EXCITED TO BE THERECELEBRATING A LIFE SAVED.THEY GAVE EACH OTHER AIR HUGSAND AIR HANDSHAKES BECAUSE OFTHESE PANDEMIC TIMES.AND THECOBBLES MADE SURE TO MENTIONHOW GRATEFUL THEY ARE FOR THECARE LEROY RECEIVED.They do a helluva job.

If yougotta see em in action,dressed in I call em moonsuits...they gotta bemiserable...but they're thereto take care of you and theydid a fantastic job --thesepeople right here all did afantastic job.I wanna hug every single oneof them and just thank them.I'll sit there and think ofsome of the situations I wasunder and it brings tears tomy eyes and everytime I talkedto someone in my neighborhood...i tell story...I don't knowwho it was but I rememberfeeling I was losing it andgonna die and somebody toldme...it's not your time...yourfamily needs you.WE HAVE TO END THIS STORY WITHTHESE COBBLE FAMILY PICTURES.THE WORK OF HIS CAREGIVERS ATST.

E'S MEANS LEROY IS STILLHERE TO SPEND TIME WITH HISWIFE, HIS KIDS AND HIS GRANDKIDS.

KIND, SELFLESS WORK