#BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published
[NFA] Robert Unanue, the CEO of the Hispanic staple food maker Goya Foods, praised President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House which swiftly led to backlash on Twitter.

Colette Luke has more.

Roger Stone: Trump commutes ex-adviser's sentence

 The president has said all along the self-proclaimed political dirty trickster was treated unfairly.
BBC News

Trump grants clemency to ally Roger Stone after railing against 'unfair' conviction, sentencing

 Trump's decision to grant clemency to Roger Stone came days before the operative was expected to report to prison for lying to Congress.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 10 5P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 10th: Trump and Biden trade jabs on virus and economy; Trump cancels N.H. rally; Attorneys seek home confinement for..
USATODAY.com

Trump asks Treasury Department to review universities' tax exemption over 'Radical Left Indoctrination'

 Trump's call to review the status of universities comes the same week he suggested revoking funding from schools that don't reopen amid the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Goya Foods: Hispanic brand faces boycott for praising Trump

 Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have urged customers to stop buying the firm's products.
BBC News
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott [Video]

Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue recently praised President Donald Trump in a visit to the White House. The move angered shoppers. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott of Goya products. On "Fox & Friends," Unanue said "it was good to talk to some friends," and he called the boycott movement "suppression of speech." President Trump is unpopular among Hispanic Americans. He's trailing Joe Biden by 36% among Latinos.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After Its President Praises Trump

 “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump,” Bob Unanue said on Thursday at the White House. Critics said they would..
NYTimes.com
Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Trump Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Test, but White House Won’t Release Details

 President Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s fitness to be president. Mr. Biden’s campaign has called it a smear that has backfired.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan [Video]

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

US President Donald Trump has claimed his White House opponent Joe Biden has 'plagiarised' his economic plan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Celebs & Politicians Call for Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

People on Twitter, including celebrities and politicians, are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods...
Just Jared - Published

WATCH: Goya CEO Won’t Apologize for Praising Trump, Calls Boycott ‘Suppression of Speech’

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue refused to apologize for praising President Donald Trump, calling the...
Mediaite - Published

Goya Foods CEO's Praise Of Trump Causes Backlash Among Latino Communities

There are growing calls among Latino communities to boycott Goya Foods — one of the most ubiquitous...
NPR - Published


Many calling for boycott of Goya Foods [Video]

Many calling for boycott of Goya Foods

Many calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after the companies CEO praised Donald Trump. #GoyaAway

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published
Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off [Video]

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off

The hashtag #Goyaway is trending on social media one day after Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, appeared in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published
Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump

Calls for Goya Foods Boycott Surface After CEO Praises Trump On Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue heaped praise on President Donald Trump at a White House event. According to Unanue, the United..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published