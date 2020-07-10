BoycottGoya takes off after CEO's Trump praise

|
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Roger Stone: Trump commutes ex-adviser's sentenceThe president has said all along the self-proclaimed political dirty trickster was treated unfairly.
BBC News
Trump grants clemency to ally Roger Stone after railing against 'unfair' conviction, sentencingTrump's decision to grant clemency to Roger Stone came days before the operative was expected to report to prison for lying to Congress.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 10 5PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 10th: Trump and Biden trade jabs on virus and economy; Trump cancels N.H. rally; Attorneys seek home confinement for..
USATODAY.com
Trump asks Treasury Department to review universities' tax exemption over 'Radical Left Indoctrination'Trump's call to review the status of universities comes the same week he suggested revoking funding from schools that don't reopen amid the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Goya Foods American producer of a brand of foods sold in the United States and many Hispanic countries
Goya Foods: Hispanic brand faces boycott for praising TrumpDemocrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have urged customers to stop buying the firm's products.
BBC News
Goya CEO's Praise Of Trump Sparks Boycott
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published
Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After Its President Praises Trump“We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump,” Bob Unanue said on Thursday at the White House. Critics said they would..
NYTimes.com
Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:46Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump Says He ‘Aced’ Cognitive Test, but White House Won’t Release DetailsPresident Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s fitness to be president. Mr. Biden’s campaign has called it a smear that has backfired.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
