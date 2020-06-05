Global  
 

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal steps in to face champion Kamaru Usman

 Jorge Masvidal takes a title shot at six days' notice as he steps in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.
BBC News
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi

Jorge Masvidal to take on Kamaru Usman in a welterweight title fight at UFC 251 next weekend at new UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:56Published

UFC 251: 'Beautiful, surreal, insane' - what's Fight Island really like?

 UFC heads to Fight Island this week - where is it, how will it work and what do the fighters think about it?
BBC News

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap dies 'from Covid-19 complications'

 (CNN)The father and trainer of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has died, the fighter's management team confirmed on Friday in a statement sent to..
WorldNews

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, dies age 57

 UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, dies aged 57 following complications caused by coronavirus.
BBC News
Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC [Video]

Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to announce his decision to once again retire from fighting. Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Covid-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

 A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P..
IndiaTimes
Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high [Video]

Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34 per cent at 34,098 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.67 per cent at 10,096. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.4 per cent, metal by 2.1 per cent and private bank by 1.3 per cent. Among stocks, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) share price touched a record high of Rs 1,602, rising 1.4 per cent after the announcement that Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala is going to invest Rs 9,093 crore in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors [Video]

U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors

Airlines from America to Australia are ramping up flights in June and July, with U.S. carriers targeting the great outdoors, boosting hopes for a pickup in tourist traffic even as global air travel remains slow. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:13Published

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 bout

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal both made weight at 170 pounds for...
ESPN - Published

UFC 251: Kamaru Usman will equal unreal Georges St-Pierre win record if he can defeat Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman takes on Jorge Masvidal this Saturday in the main event of UFC 251 with a lot on the...
talkSPORT - Published

Masvidal finally gets title shot at UFC 251 on 'Fight Island'

The showdown between Masvidal (35-13) and the hard-nosed Usman (16-1) headlines the UFC's biggest...
CBC.ca - Published


JoseMan71527369

Jose Manuel RT @arielhelwani: Usman and Masvidal officially make weight. 170 each. 📽 @espnmma https://t.co/4GeT9P3TnE 1 minute ago

MMA_News

MMA News Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi https://t.co/3ttnfQsIqV 5 minutes ago

CChristia95

Frank Lucas™️ RT @barstoolsports: Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, And The Rest Of UFC 251's Main Card Make Weight - 3 Title Fights OFFICIAL https://t.co/C… 11 minutes ago

NateWags11

Bullieve in Arturas RT @davesportsgod: As a guy who's dieting, working out every day and trying to lose weight, how in the***did Jorge Masvidal go from 191… 2 hours ago

OneSportsPHL

One Sports UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal both made weight at 170 pounds for later’s headline title… https://t.co/Tyfvogkc0m 2 hours ago

Phush_meza

Phumezza_Radebe RT @btsportufc: Kamaru Usman = 170lbs ⚖️ Jorge Masvidal = 170lbs ⚖️ Both fighters make championship weight and the #UFC251 main event is o… 2 hours ago


Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor [Video]

Dana White on what to expect on 'Fight Island,' talks Conor McGregor

Colin Cowherd asks Dana White what UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi will be like. White also said he thinks currently retired Connor McGregor still has a few fights left in him.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published
CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 5: Breakdown Of UFC Fight Night Poirier Vs. Hooker

UFC has one more Fight Night to get through before heading to Fight Island. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker headlines that card in what promises to be a classic. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 16:57Published
CAGESIDE Episode 4: Recap Of UFC 250 And The Exciting Fights On The Horizon [Video]

CAGESIDE Episode 4: Recap Of UFC 250 And The Exciting Fights On The Horizon

UFC 250 was a night of early finishes and highlight-reel KOs. Philly-based pro MMA fighter Jamie Colleen joins CBS3's Pat Gallen and producer Wil Manzano to discuss Cody Garbrandt's vicious power,..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 11:36Published