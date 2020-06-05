Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi

|
UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal steps in to face champion Kamaru UsmanJorge Masvidal takes a title shot at six days' notice as he steps in to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.
BBC News
Masvidal to take on Usman in welterweight title fight at UFC251 in Abu Dhabi
UFC 251: 'Beautiful, surreal, insane' - what's Fight Island really like?UFC heads to Fight Island this week - where is it, how will it work and what do the fighters think about it?
BBC News
UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap dies 'from Covid-19 complications'(CNN)The father and trainer of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap, has died, the fighter's management team confirmed on Friday in a statement sent to..
WorldNews
Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, dies age 57UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's father and coach, Abdulmanap, dies aged 57 following complications caused by coronavirus.
BBC News
Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC
Covid-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flightA 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P..
IndiaTimes
Equity indices on upswing, Reliance hits new high
U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors
