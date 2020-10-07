Amory Biz 07-10-20

Amory's downtown district is seeing a lot of activity as business owners expand and renovate properties.

Wcbi's allie martin has more on the activity and what it can mean for the area.

Downtown amory is experiencing a commercial revitalization , all business owners involved are from the area, and they want to see great things happen for the town.

Erin reeves and her husband matt opened "the coffee pot" in downtown amory in 2017.

One year ago, the husband and wife team opened "amped nutrition" across the street.

Nats both business have flourished and when a bigger space came available in the downtown area, the decision was made to put the coffee pot and amped nutrition under one roof.

For erin and her husband, seeing the upswing in commercial development in the downtown district is encouraging.

The restaurant and bar had its official grand opening this week and serves a changing menu of speciality items, along with live music.

Co owner chad houston says response has been overwhelming.

Houston says it's all about having something different, that can attract more people to the area.

"sot a a few blocks away, orein holley is renovating the historic park hotel.

It will feature apartments, office space and two restaurants , also, first american national bank is expanding its space on the ground floor.

Holley says business owners are caught up in the momentum and are eager to see each other succeed.

"we're all working together, all friends,

The apartments should be ready some time next year.