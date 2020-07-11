Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hospitalized due to COVID-19

Hugh Schurtz 🆘 Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is in hospital with Covid-19. They say he is improving yet this is a tough… https://t.co/GUNpGkhYhC 1 minute ago

L.J.T.60 RT @AroundTheNFL: 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴: Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill tests positive for COVID-19, expected to be released from hospital th… 1 minute ago

Ron Bohning Cardinals owner Bidwill in hospital with COVID-19 https://t.co/L2OD3JeShU https://t.co/ydKgdWC5c8 3 minutes ago

ASK RT @yvonnewingett: #BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hospitalized in Rhode Island with COVID-19 https://t.co/nyZ5Xi14Ux vi… 6 minutes ago

Juan Carlos Cordero RT @Sportsnet: Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/APhQt5h574 8 minutes ago

Alex Haddon Ferguson Poor guy https://t.co/X7gu4QTY4U 8 minutes ago

jared Obrien Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill hospitalized with coronavirus | Arizona Sports https://t.co/yuDZ1tkkj8 9 minutes ago