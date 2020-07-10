|
|
|
|
Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain
|
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain
Power lines are down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain on Friday (July 10).
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical Storm Warnings and flash flood watches remain in effect for the tri-state coastal area,...
Independent - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|