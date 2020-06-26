D’Iberville football: Justin Walley offered by Minnesota

- - university of minnesota hitting- the recruiting scene hard, on - the mississippi gulf coast... - also offering d'iberville's - justin walley... on the same- day, thursday.- that's his fifth offer, since - the start of june... the others- coming from colorado... big 12- kansas and baylor... alcorn - state... and now the golden - gophers.- the three-star rising senior- cornerback also has offers, fro- mississippi state... where his- brother jaden signed, back in - december... as well as ole- miss... auburn... arkansas... - southern miss... memphis... - louisiana... and mississippi- gulf- coast