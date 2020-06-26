D’Iberville football: Justin Walley offered by Minnesota Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 days ago D’Iberville football: Justin Walley offered by Minnesota University of Minnesota hitting the recruiting scene hard on the Mississippi Gulf Coast also offering D’Iberville’s Justin Walley on the same day, Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - - university of minnesota hitting- the recruiting scene hard, on - the mississippi gulf coast... - also offering d'iberville's - justin walley... on the same- day, thursday.- that's his fifth offer, since - the start of june... the others- coming from colorado... big 12- kansas and baylor... alcorn - state... and now the golden - gophers.- the three-star rising senior- cornerback also has offers, fro- mississippi state... where his- brother jaden signed, back in - december... as well as ole- miss... auburn... arkansas... - southern miss... memphis... - louisiana... and mississippi- gulf- coast





Related videos from verified sources D’Iberville Football’s Justin Walley offered by Kansas



D’Iberville’s Justin Walley checking in with his second offer of the month, this one coming from the University of Kansas. Credit: WXXV Published 3 weeks ago