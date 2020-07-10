One-Third Of ALL Coronavirus Tests Positive In Miami-Dade County

One-third of COVID tests came back positive for the novel virus in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The county had a 14-day average of 24.87 percent, according to CBS News.

Even 20 percent would be considered very high by most experts and medical professionals.

The U.S. has set record-high rates for newly confirmed cases of the virus six out of the past 10 days.

There were just shy of 60,000 reported nationwide on Thursday.

Of those nearly 60,000, over 11,400 were in Florida, which has seen over 244,000 cases in total.