Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYC
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYC

Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYC

Tropical Storm Fay soaked New York City on Friday, resulting in flooding and some power problems; CBS2's Cory James reports.

