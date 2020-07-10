Tropical Storm Fay Causes Flooding, Power Problems In NYC

Major Flooding Reported Throughout New Jersey As Tropical Storm Fay Makes Landfall



Heavy downpours caused major flooding in parts of the tri-state area Friday, and roads quickly became impassable for some drivers

Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain



Power lines are down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain on Friday (July 10).