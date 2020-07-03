Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (7/10)
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:17s - Published
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (7/10)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

EU Sees Deeper Recession On Severe Impact From Covid-19

Eurozone is set to undergo an even deeper recession due to the coronavirus pandemic despite measures...
RTTNews - Published

Italy, Spain And France Worst Performers As Recession Deepens

Italy, Spain And France Worst Performers As Recession Deepens By Jorge Valero (EurActiv) -- Italy, Spain and France will register the worst economic downturn...
Eurasia Review - Published

Oil Price Crash Leads To Sharp Contraction In Gulf Economies

Gulf economies will experience a combined contraction of 7.6 percent this year because of the oil...
OilPrice.com - Published


Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: Enjoying the temperatures being in the 90s? They're sticking around to start the week! Get the full forec… https://t.co/qAskqbR7H5 5 days ago

PatiM2

Pati M RT @KDKA: #WEATHER: Tired of the heat yet? Well, it's not going anywhere. Get the forecast from @KristinEmery! #PittsburghWx https://t.co/x… 6 days ago

KDKA

KDKA #WEATHER: Tired of the heat yet? Well, it's not going anywhere. Get the forecast from @KristinEmery! #PittsburghWx https://t.co/x4xKfZtTM4 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast [Video]

Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast

Bob Turk Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:44Published
Scott Padgett's Weekend Weather Forecast [Video]

Scott Padgett's Weekend Weather Forecast

North Texas will be under a Heat Advisory through at least Sunday evening.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:29Published
Wake Up Weather [Video]

Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:36Published