President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone on Friday.
John Thorsson RT @eliehonig: Facts:
-- The Trump campaign tried to coordinate with Wikileaks through Roger Stone;
-- A jury convicted Stone of lying to… 7 seconds ago
Suleiman Isse 🇺🇸 President Trump commutes sentence of his friend Roger Stone who was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tamp… https://t.co/6qrXm44c9p 8 seconds ago
ladydi05D 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @catturd2: I can’t wait to watch liberals meltdown when President Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence.
You? 11 seconds ago
Adam Starr Because of course you did @realDonaldTrump ... nothing at this point is off limits for the orange monster. Preside… https://t.co/CatrUOiZ8e 17 seconds ago
Jacki Barron ❌🇺🇸✡️⭐️ RT @RL9631: Great News Roger Stone is free!
Now my question is why are Democrats doing everything in their power to cover up the Seth Rich… 19 seconds ago
MAGA.Patriot 👊✝️🇺🇸 RT @dannydeurbina: BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone
https://t.co/fB6lHxH8UB 19 seconds ago
Suzana RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: President Trump commutes the sentence of convicted criminal Roger Stone, sparing him from going to prison. 23 seconds ago
Cheryl Roberts RT @Amz_Grce: TRUMP IS A BAD A**... COMMUTING STONE'S SENTENCE!!
President Donald Trump commutes ally Roger Stone’s prison sentence https:… 25 seconds ago
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentenceTrump commutes Roger Stone's sentence.
Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort LauderdalePresident Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday.
Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's SentenceIn interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators...