President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:41s - Published
President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone on Friday.

Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone's prison sentence

Days before Trump confidant Roger Stone was to report to prison, the US president commuted his...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •IndependentThe AgeFOXNews.com


Nicolle Wallace Condemns ‘Zombie’ GOP for Complicity After Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Sentence: ‘You Pull the Fire Alarm… There’s Nobody Coming’

Nicolle Wallace condemns 'Zombie' Republicans for complicity after Trump commutes Roger Stone's...
Mediaite - Published

Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement

Trump Grants Clemency For Roger Stone – White House Statement Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency commuting the unjust sentence...
Eurasia Review - Published


thorsson_john

John Thorsson RT @eliehonig: Facts: -- The Trump campaign tried to coordinate with Wikileaks through Roger Stone; -- A jury convicted Stone of lying to… 7 seconds ago

Suleiman4MN

Suleiman Isse 🇺🇸 President Trump commutes sentence of his friend Roger Stone who was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tamp… https://t.co/6qrXm44c9p 8 seconds ago

Ladydi05D

ladydi05D 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @catturd2: I can’t wait to watch liberals meltdown when President Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence. You? 11 seconds ago

adam_c_starr

Adam Starr Because of course you did @realDonaldTrump ... nothing at this point is off limits for the orange monster. Preside… https://t.co/CatrUOiZ8e 17 seconds ago

PatriotJackiB

Jacki Barron ❌🇺🇸✡️⭐️ RT @RL9631: Great News Roger Stone is free! Now my question is why are Democrats doing everything in their power to cover up the Seth Rich… 19 seconds ago

DJNazSD

MAGA.Patriot 👊✝️🇺🇸 RT @dannydeurbina: BREAKING: President Trump Commutes Sentence of Roger Stone https://t.co/fB6lHxH8UB 19 seconds ago

u8arms

Suzana RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: President Trump commutes the sentence of convicted criminal Roger Stone, sparing him from going to prison. 23 seconds ago

CherylR81106615

Cheryl Roberts RT @Amz_Grce: TRUMP IS A BAD A**... COMMUTING STONE'S SENTENCE!! President Donald Trump commutes ally Roger Stone’s prison sentence https:… 25 seconds ago


Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence [Video]

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale [Video]

Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published
Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence [Video]

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published