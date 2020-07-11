Fleming and Scott co enforcing masks

Extended or not.

### law enformcement agencies across the state... are getting calls and messages about enforcing the mandatory mask order.

Fs txt quote:enforcement of mask order the scott co.

Ky.

Sheriff's office and the fleming county sheriff ..

... the scott county sheriff's office and the fleming county sheriff office both posted this message on their facebook page... saying in part..

The sheriff's office can 'only' enforce laws that have been created by legislative action and voted into law.

The current executive orders do not fall under that category.

Fs txt quote:enforcement of mask order the scott co.

Ky.

Sheriff's office and the fleming county sheriff ..

... but..

Business owners have the right to refuse entry and or service to anyone based on private store policies.

If they ask you to leave and if you refuse to leave, they can call the sheriff's office..

For criminal trespassing.