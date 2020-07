Friday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:53s - Published 40 seconds ago Friday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend STORY.LARA: NEW TONIGHT, PLATTE COUNTYHEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE ISSUED AMASK MANDATE TO TAKE EFFECT NEXTTHURSDAY.BUSINESSES ARE BEING ASKED TOPOST A SIGN THAT SAYS MASKS MUSTBE CONTINUOUSLY WORN.HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE NUMBEROF COVID CASES HAS NEARLYTRIPLED IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS INPLATTE COUNTY.THE KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI MASKREQUIREMENT WILL STAY IN EFFECTINDEFINITELY.MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS SAYS IT’STHE BEST WAY TO SLOW DOWN THERISING NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES.HE SAYS MOST PEOPLE ARE WEARINGMASKS NOW, BUT OTHERS NEED TOSTART.THE MAYOR SAYS WE’RE GOING TOHAVE TO LEARN TO COEXIST WITHCOVID-19 FOR THE TIME BEING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Friday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update



Friday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update Credit: KMBC Duration: 05:22 Published 6 hours ago Friday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update



Friday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update Credit: KMBC Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Daily Coronavirus Update



New Jersey is poised to enter Phase Two of its reopening and recovery Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 42:23 Published on June 12, 2020