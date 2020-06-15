Global  
 

Pashtun community from Pakistan protests at UN in Geneva
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Pashtun community from Pakistan protested outside the office of United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The protestors held pictures of people abducted in Pakistan.

Protestors demanded UN to take adequate measures to address the grievances of the Pashtun community and investigate into the human rights violation committed against them and also demand the release of their leader, who was arrested in January 2020 by Pakistan Government.

With media totally under control and political parties re-engineered in Pakistan, the authorities continue genocide of Pashtuns, misleading the international community through its lies and deceits.

Apart from this, military atrocities, human rights violations and Pakistani state sponsored terrorism continues unabated against the Pashtuns.

More than 70 thousand Pashtuns have been killed in past 16 years while many more have been forcefully disappeared.

