Pashtun community from Pakistan protests at UN in Geneva

Pashtun community from Pakistan protested outside the office of United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.
The protestors held pictures of people abducted in Pakistan.
Protestors demanded UN to take adequate measures to address the grievances of the Pashtun community and investigate into the human rights violation committed against them and also demand the release of their leader, who was arrested in January 2020 by Pakistan Government.
With media totally under control and political parties re-engineered in Pakistan, the authorities continue genocide of Pashtuns, misleading the international community through its lies and deceits.
Apart from this, military atrocities, human rights violations and Pakistani state sponsored terrorism continues unabated against the Pashtuns.
More than 70 thousand Pashtuns have been killed in past 16 years while many more have been forcefully disappeared.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 23, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava spoke on Buddha statue vandalised in Pakistan. He said, "On July 18, during excavation of one of houses in Pakistan, a Gandhara style Buddha statue was found. What we understand is, 4 Pakistani citizens at behest of religious cleric who told them that their faith will be renounced if they don't dismantle statue, they broke it." "It is been widely condemned and widespread concern has been expressed by a cross-section of people in our country. We have expressed our concerns to Pakistan and conveyed our expectations that they would ensure safety, security and well being of minorities there and protect their cultural heritage," MEA added.
Five Tibetan cyclists concluded a 4-day cycle rally for Tibet in Geneva, which coincides with the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council session. The rally was organized to raise awareness about the situation in Tibet, and to urge the UN and its member states to hold a special session on the human rights situation in Tibet and other regions under China. The rally which concluded before the UN Complex was led by Migmar Tsering Dengo and joined by Jangsur Penpa Tsering, Tsangmada Lobsang, Lobsang Norbu, and Sonam. On reaching Berlin, the cyclists celebrated the 85th Birthday of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Carrying Tibetan, Switzerland, and Indian National flags, the rally covered around 290 km.
India exercised its right of reply in response to statement made by Pakistan, at 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council. Senthil Kumar, First Secretary at Permanent Mission of India, Geneva said that systematic misuse of blasphemy in Pak has terrorized minorities in Pakistan. "It's unfortunate that Pakistan continues to maintain its track record of misuse of the Human Rights Council and its mechanism. It's a matter of serious concern that Pakistan being the only country in South Asia of affecting a state-sponsored genocide would have the audacity to accuse others of it. It's dangerous that Pakistan now attempts to destabilize the well-established mandate of the Council and its mechanisms for serving its narrow political agenda against India," said Senthil Kumar. "Attention of the Council is drawn to the culture of impunity and crimes against humanity that the regimes and its puppets enjoy in Pakistan. It's not surprising that Pakistan does not criminalize enforced disappearances. About 2500 people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue to be 'missing' for their political, religious affiliations or defence of human rights. Enforced disappearances, state violence and forced mass displacements, harassment, extrajudicial killings, army operations, torture, kill-and-dumps, torture camps, detention centres, military camps are regular features in Baluchistan. Nobody knows the fate of missing 47,000 Baloch and 35,000 Pashtuns till date. Sectarian violence has claimed more than 500 Hazaras in Baluchistan and more than 100,000 Hazaras have fled Pakistan," he further added.