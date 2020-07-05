Global  
 

Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police.

Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.

Gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police, govt: Constable Ajay Kashyap

 Constable Ajay Kashyap, who sustained injuries in the Kanpur encounter on July 3, on Friday, said that gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public..
IndiaTimes

Vikas Dubey's encounter killing seems to be fake, straight out of film: Sharad Yadav

 Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi [Video]

Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi

While speaking to media in the national capital on July 10, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on Vikas Dubey encounter case. She said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power." "Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," Priyanka Gandhi added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Opinion divided among cops, activists over Vikas Dubey encounter killing

 The encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey Friday drew divergent reactions from retired and serving personnel, with a former Uttar Pradesh police chief saying..
IndiaTimes

History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol [Video]

History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol

While speaking to ANI on July 10, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Shahdol, Pratima Mathew spoke on history-sheeter Mohd Akhtar. She said, "History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar was arrested in Suhagpur area of Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh yesterday (July 09)." "He is a member of Atiq Ahmed's gang. 12 cases are registered against him in Allahabad. He fled to Shahdol in view of UP Police's action after July 03 Kanpur encounter," Shahdol ASP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Law has taken its course', says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra [Video]

Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Law has taken its course', says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra said law has taken its course on gangster Vikas Dubey's death in encounter with police on July 10. "Law has taken its course. It could be a matter of regret anddisappointment for those who raised questions on Vikas Dubey's arrest yesterday and death today. MP Police did its job, it arrested and handed him over to UP Police," said BJP leader Narottam Mishra. Minister also hit back at Congress and Samajwadi Party over allegations.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

'Culprit killed but what about those who aided him?' asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

 Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised..
DNA

Vikas Dubey encounter: Sequence of events that led to the gangster's killing

 Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to..
DNA
A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident [Video]

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was arrested in Ujjain on July 09. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur [Video]

Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur

Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09. Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout. Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters. Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi [Video]

Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 during inauguration of 750 MW Solar Project via video conferencing said solar energy is the medium of energy needs of the 21st century. "Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure," said Prime Minister after dedicating to the nation the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published
PM Modi inaugurates 750 MW Solar Project set up in MP's Rewa [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates 750 MW Solar Project set up in MP's Rewa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing on July 10. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several union ministers took part in the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Walked into Dubey's trap unprepared: Cop recounts Kanpur shootout

Neither equipped with any arms or ammunition nor anticipating that they would face an...
IndiaTimes - Published


Kanpur shootout: 3 bombs recovered from Bikru village's panchayat house [Video]

Kanpur shootout: 3 bombs recovered from Bikru village's panchayat house

Uttar Pradesh Police found three bombs in Bikaru village in Kanpur. The crude bombs were recovered from village panchayat house. Three UP Police teams have been investigating the area where eight cops..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:02Published
Vikas Dubey killed: Watch how kin of constable killed in Kanpur ambush reacted [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed: Watch how kin of constable killed in Kanpur ambush reacted

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter on Friday morning. Parents of constable Jitendra Singh, who among those killed in the Kanpur ambush..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published
Full story of Vikas Dubey's arrest: Ujjain police recount sequence of events [Video]

Full story of Vikas Dubey's arrest: Ujjain police recount sequence of events

Madhya Pradesh police narrated the story of Vikas Dubey's arrest. Dubey, a notorious gangster from Kanpur, was shot dead in an encounter on Friday. He was shot after he tried to escape following an..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published