Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vikas Dubey Indian history-sheeter and gangster
Gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public confidence in police, govt: Constable Ajay KashyapConstable Ajay Kashyap, who sustained injuries in the Kanpur encounter on July 3, on Friday, said that gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter will restore public..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey's encounter killing seems to be fake, straight out of film: Sharad YadavFormer Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey encounter: BJP govt turned UP into 'apradh pradesh', says Priyanka Gandhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
Opinion divided among cops, activists over Vikas Dubey encounter killingThe encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey Friday drew divergent reactions from retired and serving personnel, with a former Uttar Pradesh police chief saying..
IndiaTimes
Uttar Pradesh Police Law enforcement agency of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh
History-sheeter Mohd Akhtar arrested, was on run after Kanpur encounter: ASP Shahdol
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Law has taken its course', says MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:42Published
'Culprit killed but what about those who aided him?' asks Priyanka Gandhi VadraSoon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised..
DNA
History-sheeter
Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India
Vikas Dubey encounter: Sequence of events that led to the gangster's killingDubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to..
DNA
A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Kanpur Encounter: Convoy of UP STF along with Vikas Dubey reaches Jhansi, heads to Kanpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Madhya Pradesh State in central India
Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
PM Modi inaugurates 750 MW Solar Project set up in MP's Rewa
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources