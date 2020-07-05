Kanpur Encounter: UP Police reaches Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions

Police team reached the encounter area in Bikru village to find missing arms and ammunitions on July 11.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on July 10 after he tried to flee, as reported by the UP police.

Vikas Dubey on July 02 killed 8 policemen and was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on July 09.