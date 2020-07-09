COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state

Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo. An estimated 8,000 incarcerated individuals could be released by the end of next month. This measure is meant to create space to allow prisons to better implement safety protocols.
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city saw empty streets as lockdown is in place in the state in view of surging coronavirus cases. Only essential services have been permitted to run. Meanwhile, security was also tightened in Varanasi to ensure order. 3-day shut down (July 10 (10 pm)- July 13 (5 am) ) was announced by UP government to curb the spread. UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.
While speaking to media in the national capital on July 10, the General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on Vikas Dubey encounter case. She said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has turned Uttar Pradesh into 'apradh pradesh'. Criminals like Vikas Dubey are prospering and being shielded by people in power." "Congress demands a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge in the entire Kanpur episode," Priyanka Gandhi added.
While briefing a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad announced that the penalty amount for not wearing face mask in public would be raised from Rs 100 to Rs 500 and a notification has been issued to this effect today.
Lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh once again from 10 pm of July 10 till July 13.People flocked to vegetable market for stock. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in state with over 10,000 active..
From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..
Union government briefed the media about the Covid-19 situation in the country, and especially, Delhi. Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Centre was..
