COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on July 09 announce a 3-day complete lockdown across the state.

The shutdown came into force from 10 pm on July 10 and will continue till 5 am on July 13.

Supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.

Government will allow the incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to reach their homes.