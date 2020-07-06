Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram

COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week to restrict COVID spread.

In order to ensure restrictions, police personnel in Thiruvananthapuram are in action.

IDs of people are being checked as they move about for their daily chores.

Triple-lockdown (more restrictions) has also been imposed in containment zones.

Southern state has reported 6,534 confirmed cases so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Surat gold jewellery industry incurring losses due shortage of artisans [Video]

Surat gold jewellery industry incurring losses due shortage of artisans

Jewellery shop owners in Surat are incurring losses as gold artisans have returned to their native places due to COVID-19. Vijay Mangukiya, Secretary, Surat Jewellery Association said, "Around 70% of artisans have left in COVID fear.""Most of these artisans are from West Bengal. Our expenses are fixed but income has reduced as there is shortage of labour as well as less demand for gold. The condition has become so worst that we are unable to survive," Vijay Mangukiya added. In the times of pandemic the demand of gold has also gone down.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:00Published
COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state [Video]

COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state

In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on July 09 announce a 3-day complete lockdown across the state. The shutdown came into force from 10 pm on July 10 and will continue till 5 am on July 13. Supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. Government will allow the incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to reach their homes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published
COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners [Video]

COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners

Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo. An estimated 8,000 incarcerated individuals could be released by the end of next month. This measure is meant to create space to allow prisons to better implement safety protocols.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published

Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India

Kerala gold smuggling: Diplomat involved, says accused; NIA gets case

 MHA on Thursday ordered a probe by NIA into the Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case. Sarith Kumar, who was earlier local PRO in the consulate-general..
IndiaTimes

MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case

 The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram..
IndiaTimes
Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges [Video]

Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working for Kerala Government.' While speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on July 07, Ramesh Chennithala said, "I have written to PM, asking for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the gold smuggling case. By misusing diplomatic channel, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) helped culprits. Merely removing Secretary won't solve issue." "Chief Minister also can't be spared as without his knowledge this could not have happened," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published
COVID: 'Triple lockdown' begins in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

COVID: 'Triple lockdown' begins in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government has imposed 'Triple lockdown' in Thiruvananthapuram city. Starting from 6 am today, lockdown has been imposed for a week. Shops selling essential items are exempted. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will also remain closed. The move has been taken after cases soar in the state. 5,429 confirmed cases exist in Kerala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #COVID__19 : #lockdown extended by a week in #Thiruvananthapuram https://t.co/7DOX0MnyKY 20 minutes ago

Master_saheb202

Khalid Ansari(Hamid) RT @richapintoTOI: The @TMCaTweetAway has extended the #lockdown in #Thane for a week from July 12 to July 19 now. The city was already und… 33 minutes ago

Sharat57

Sharat Sinha Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended amid COVID-19. Triple lockdown in containment areas https://t.co/o8u94bDAhu 4 hours ago

ShihamWaheed

Shiham Waheed ⚖️ Coronavirus July 10 Updates: Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram extended by another week https://t.co/IAtHTTaTnd via @IndianExpress 7 hours ago

4amdg

Ad majórem Dei glóriam RT @flip_pod: Our first pod is LIVE on all major podcasting platforms! (Our new artwork is still updating on iTunes, but the new pod is t… 9 hours ago

DeeptimayeeGuru

Deeptimayee Guru RT @htTweets: Kerala has extended the lockdown in capital Thiruvananthapuram by a week on Friday, coinciding with a record increase of 416… 11 hours ago

gulf_news

Gulf News #Kerala Chief Minister #PinarayiVijayan has announced the extension of #lockdown in #Thiruvananthapuram for a week… https://t.co/urFXDPqgMW 12 hours ago

RatherNazaket

Nazaket Rather Kerala has extended the lockdown in capital Thiruvananthapuram by a week on Friday, coinciding with a record increa… https://t.co/0jRZtbF5MJ 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati [Video]

Massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati

An alarming increase was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. City reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 7-8 days. Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "So far in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
Commandos on street to enforce lockdown as Kerala village turns Covid hotspot [Video]

Commandos on street to enforce lockdown as Kerala village turns Covid hotspot

Police commandos were deployed in Kerala's Poonthura as the village turned into a Covid hotspot. The fishing hamlet, on the outskirts of state capital Thiruvananthapuram, has seen over a hundred..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:26Published