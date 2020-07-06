COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram has been extended for a week to restrict COVID spread.

In order to ensure restrictions, police personnel in Thiruvananthapuram are in action.

IDs of people are being checked as they move about for their daily chores.

Triple-lockdown (more restrictions) has also been imposed in containment zones.

Southern state has reported 6,534 confirmed cases so far.