COVID-19: Lockdown extended by a week in Thiruvananthapuram

Jewellery shop owners in Surat are incurring losses as gold artisans have returned to their native places due to COVID-19. Vijay Mangukiya, Secretary, Surat Jewellery Association said, "Around 70% of artisans have left in COVID fear.""Most of these artisans are from West Bengal. Our expenses are fixed but income has reduced as there is shortage of labour as well as less demand for gold. The condition has become so worst that we are unable to survive," Vijay Mangukiya added. In the times of pandemic the demand of gold has also gone down.
In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on July 09 announce a 3-day complete lockdown across the state. The shutdown came into force from 10 pm on July 10 and will continue till 5 am on July 13. Supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. Government will allow the incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to reach their homes.
Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo. An estimated 8,000 incarcerated individuals could be released by the end of next month. This measure is meant to create space to allow prisons to better implement safety protocols.
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.
The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working for Kerala Government.' While speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on July 07, Ramesh Chennithala said, "I have written to PM, asking for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the gold smuggling case. By misusing diplomatic channel, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) helped culprits. Merely removing Secretary won't solve issue." "Chief Minister also can't be spared as without his knowledge this could not have happened," he added.
Kerala government has imposed 'Triple lockdown' in Thiruvananthapuram city. Starting from 6 am today, lockdown has been imposed for a week. Shops selling essential items are exempted. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will also remain closed. The move has been taken after cases soar in the state. 5,429 confirmed cases exist in Kerala.
