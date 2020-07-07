CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day

With a record single-day increase of 27,114 cases, India's Covid-19 tally zoomed past the eight-lakh mark on Saturday, just four days after crossing the..

'COVID-19 is worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years': RBI Governor Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das joined virtual 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on July 11. He said that COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years. "COVID19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being. It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe," said RBI Governor.

Ludhiana cops keeping themselves fit by cycling, exercises As police officials are working on frontline to aid country in coronavirus fight, there is an immense need of fitness. To ensure self-safety and good health, cops are strictly following fitness routine including cycling, exercising. Speaking on the importance of exercise, Ludhiana DCP headquarters, Akhil Choudhary said, "Physical activity camps are being organised timely to help police run smooth duties amid COVID crisis."

Strict surveillance underway in UP amid 3-day lockdown Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city saw empty streets as lockdown is in place in the state in view of surging coronavirus cases. Only essential services have been permitted to run. Meanwhile, security was also tightened in Varanasi to ensure order. 3-day shut down (July 10 (10 pm)- July 13 (5 am) ) was announced by UP government to curb the spread. UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.

COVID-19: UP govt imposes 3-day lockdown across state In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh government on July 09 announce a 3-day complete lockdown across the state. The shutdown came into force from 10 pm on July 10 and will continue till 5 am on July 13. Supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery. Government will allow the incoming trains and the passengers will be able to use special buses to reach their homes.

UP lockdown: Security personnel check vehicles at DND Police personnel are keeping a close check on vehicles at Delhi-Noida border as Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in the State from 10 pm on July 10 to 5 am on 13th July. Vehicles were seen moving at snale's pace at DND flyway. Only essential services have been permitted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, saying what has the..

COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.

Retired bank manager paints 40 verses of 'Hanuman Chalisa' during lockdown A retired bank manager in Gorakhpur during lockdown painted 40 verses of Hanuman Chalisa. Ravi Dwivedi has depicted each verse on a 3 ft 2 inch long and 2 ft 6 inch broad painting. He has gifted many of his paintings to state chief ministers and President of the country. He now plans to put up his paintings in exhibition once the pandemic is over. He wishes to invite Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its inaugural.