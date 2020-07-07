Global  
 

CM Yogi launches 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on World Population Day
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath launched 'Jansankhya Sthirata Pakhwada' on July 11.

The scheme was launched on the occasion of World Population Day.

The Chief Minister also started new block level labs for COVID-19 tests in the state.

0
shares
 

