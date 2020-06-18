PM backs more facemask use
Boris Johnson has served notice that tougher rules on wearing face masks could be on the way.
Arlene. #GTTO Coronavirus: PM urges people to go back to work as he backs more facemask use! The economy matters more to me than… https://t.co/BJa5VNNFht 2 minutes ago
Morocco World Newz Coronavirus: PM urges people to go back to work as he backs more facemask use https://t.co/NkSof5UKZI #Uncategorized 3 minutes ago
Doug Campbell Coronavirus: PM urges people to go back to work as he backs more facemask use. Don’t place the emphasis on workers.… https://t.co/yXs0RJlgUW 25 minutes ago
Hallam FM News Tougher rules on masks? https://t.co/yJtGQc7naJ 35 minutes ago
Metro Radio News Tougher rules on masks? https://t.co/U5oVKoHZpJ 35 minutes ago
TFM News Tougher rules on masks? https://t.co/YpM1XlmLPR 36 minutes ago
Viking FM News Tougher rules on masks? https://t.co/b9HucXApcG 36 minutes ago
Radio Aire News Tougher rules on masks? https://t.co/2oTfl0twbE 36 minutes ago
Police Wrongfully Arrest Another Black Man Falsely Identified By Face RecognitionFor more than a year, people opposed to giving police access to face recognition technology.
New cases of erroneous facial recognition matches are cropping up in Michigan says Gizmodo.
Police..
New Coronavirus Face Masks Let You Show off Your SmileImpersonal face masks just got the human touch. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.
Doctors Stress Mask Use And Social Distancing As COVID-19 Restrictions EaseDoctors continue to stress the importance of social distancing practices and usage of face coverings as more activities resume and industries reopen.