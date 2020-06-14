Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773 appearances, before retiring as a player in 1973 and going on to enjoy a successful and colourful career as a manager.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jack Charlton Jack Charlton English footballer and manager, led Ireland to World Cup qualification twice


Leeds Leeds City in West Yorkshire, England

West Bromwich Albion 4-2 Hull City: Baggies win to cut gap to leaders Leeds

 West Brom keep up the pressure on Leeds at the top of the Championship by beating relegation-threatened Hull in a six-goal thriller.
BBC News
Black Voices Matter hold large Leeds rally [Video]

Black Voices Matter hold large Leeds rally

More than a thousand protesters have gathered in Leeds for a anti-racism rally. The peaceful protest was organised by Black Voices Matter - with support from Black Lives Matter Leeds following the death of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US. Many protesters wore face coverings as organisers urged people to comply with social distancing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Black Lives Matter rallies staged in London and Leeds [Video]

Black Lives Matter rallies staged in London and Leeds

Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered in London and the northern city of Leeds for peaceful protests on Sunday (June 14).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
Black lives matter rallies staged in London and Leeds [Video]

Black lives matter rallies staged in London and Leeds

Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered in London and the northern city of Leeds for peaceful protests on Sunday (June 14).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Association football competition for men's national teams

Pogba bills Man Utd as ‘biggest club in England’ & lifts the lid on working with Bruno Fernandes

 Paul Pogba is enjoying watching Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and claims the Red Devils remain “the biggest club in England”. The arrival of another..
WorldNews

MLS is Back Tournament kicks off Wednesday in Florida; Orlando City vs. Inter Miami is opening game

 The MLS is Back Tournament kicks off Wednesday. Here are the World Cup-style tournament groups, the schedule of games and how to watch on TV.
USATODAY.com
Aussies and Kiwis react to their successful World Cup bid [Video]

Aussies and Kiwis react to their successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealand leaders and players woke up to the news on Friday (June 26) that they had won the bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:15Published
Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid [Video]

Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealand's women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries' joint bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup was confirmed.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this