Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Black Voices Matter hold large Leeds rally



More than a thousand protesters have gathered in Leeds for a anti-racism rally. The peaceful protest was organised by Black Voices Matter - with support from Black Lives Matter Leeds following the death of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US. Many protesters wore face coverings as organisers urged people to comply with social distancing.

